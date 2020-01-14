Left Menu
Development News Edition

With greater tech use and mega campaigns, hopeful voter turnout will rise: Delhi CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:43 IST
With greater tech use and mega campaigns, hopeful voter turnout will rise: Delhi CEO

The Delhi polls will see more thrust on use of technology complemented with massive campaigns in the run-up, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Tuesday and hoped the twin-edged strategy will lead to a greater turnout than in 2015. In an exclusive interview to PTI, Singh said his office will soon launch a mega, multi-domain outdoor campaign ahead of the February 8 elections to draw large number of electorate to the polling booths.

"The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface, seeking to enhance the experience of all categories of voters, before polling or on the voting day. And we are trying to make the best use of it," he said. According to Singh, focussed campaigns have been planned by his office to reach out to different sections of voters, aiming to break the "urban apathy" of the electorate.

"We are soon going to launch a very focussed massive outdoor publicity campaign to appeal to voters to exercise their franchise. Under this, metro stations and select coaches on certain corridors, bus shelters, and other public places having high footfall will be used," Singh told PTI. He said the CEO Office has also partnered with 'Josh Talks' platform to reach out to young electorate and first-time voters.

"They (Josh Talks) approached us few days ago, and we have decided to partner with them. They will conduct talk sessions in colleges and other institutions to target young voters," Singh said. Besides, two more ambassadors have been roped in, popular radio jockey Naved Khan and Kathak dancer Alaknanda Dasgupta to spread the message to voters, while sportspersons Manika Batra and Rishabh Pant will continue to endorse our campaigns.

"Their faces, along with new slogans coined for the outdoor campaign will be seen on publicity material for greater reach. I am very hopeful that greater use of technology and these huge campaigns will significantly contribute to push the voter turnout higher this time compared to that in the last Assembly polls," Singh said. In 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi saw a turnout of about 67 per cent, while it was about 60 per cent in Lok Sabha elections last year.

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll authorities issuing the notification for the February 8 polls. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11. Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll.

Over 2 lakh among them are first-time voters, Singh said. The Delhi CEO had earlier said that there were a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender -- in the final voters list.

The number of voters in various categories include overseas voter (489), service voters (11,556), voters in age group 18-19 years (2,08,883) and aged above 80 years (2,05,035), and specially challenged (55,823).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

KJ George summoned by ED on Jan 16

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader KJ George has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with a case related to foreign exchange. He has to appear before the agency on January 16.I received summons from E...

Delta Airlines to contribute USD 250,000 to American Red Cross for Australia bushfire relief

Delta Airlines will contribute USD 250,000 to the American Red Cross for immediate disaster response and humanitarian relief to those affected by devastating bushfires raging across Australia for months. The record-breaking bushfires have b...

Will ensure disinvestment-bound Air India keeps operating uninterruptedly: Aviation Ministry

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said it would ensure that Air India continues to operate uninterruptedly and improve its operations even as the government plans to go ahead with the national carriers disinvestment process. The statem...

BJP takes out rally in support of CAA in Ludhiana

BJP leaders and workers on Tuesday took out a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA here. The party leaders and workers were holding placards in support of the CAA.Later addressing the gathering, former deputy chief minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020