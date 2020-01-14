Nehru responsible for delay in Goa's independence: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the delay in Goa's independence by 14 years. "India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not care for Goa and the former Portuguese colony's liberation was delayed by 14 years on account of Nehru," Pramod Sawant said at an Indian Army awareness event here.

Speaking further, Sawant added," If Nehru had the political will and if he really cared about Goans, he would have wanted Goa to be free of Portuguese rule." "Forget 1947, he should have at least thought about us (Goa) in 1950. Why did we have to suffer Portuguese rule even after India had got independence," Sawant added. (ANI)

