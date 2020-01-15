Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a "Trump deal" for Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.
"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, 'We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal,'" Trump said in a posting on Twitter late on Tuesday. "I agree!"
Johnson, who has praised Trump as a great dealmaker, called on Tuesday for the president to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new pact to ensure the Islamic Republic does not get an atomic weapon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Iran
- Islamic Republic
ALSO READ
Uncharted Brexit waters: UK's Boris Johnson faces 2020 tests
UPDATE 1-Boris Johnson "one of Europe's bravest politicians" -Hungarian PM Orban
Hungary PM Orban: Boris Johnson is "one of Europe's bravest politicians"
Boris Johnson calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East
British Parliament clears Boris Johnson's Brexit deal