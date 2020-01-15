Iranians want 'diversity', Rouhani says ahead of February election

Iranian people "want diversity", President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday as he urged electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying would-be candidates for a general election in February.

"The people are our masters and we are its servants. The servant must address the master with modesty, precision, and honesty," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.