Iranians want 'diversity', Rouhani says ahead of February election
Iranian people "want diversity", President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday as he urged electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying would-be candidates for a general election in February.
"The people are our masters and we are its servants. The servant must address the master with modesty, precision, and honesty," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
