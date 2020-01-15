Nitish Kumar will form govt again in 2020, says RJD MLA

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will form government again in the State of Bihar in 2020, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Faraz Fathmi on Wednesday. The statement from the Keoti MLA is sure to raise the heat in the State considering his party is the prime opposition of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

"There is no bigger face than Nitish Kumar in Bihar and he will only form government in 2020, irrespective of who forms the government, Nitish will be its face," Fathmi told ANI while attending an event organised by JD(U) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. He, however, said that he had not left the party and had no plans of breaking ties with RJD.

The RJD MLA also raised questions over the anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) rally being organised by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the State and said it was probably being taken out keeping the upcoming elections in mind. "I do not know why he (Tejashwi Yadav) is taking out a rally against NRC when the state government has cleared that they will not implement it in the state. He is probably doing it because of the lack of other points to target the government and because the elections are approaching," Fathmi said.

The Bihar assembly elections are expected to take place later this year. (ANI)

