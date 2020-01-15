BJP holds three rallies in Himachal's Shimla in support of CAA

The ruling BJP held three public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The public meetings were held in Kasumpti, Dhalli and Shoghi. The Bharatiya Janata Party activists carried out a march at each of the three places before holding the rallies.

District BJP president Ravi Mehta accused the opposition Congress and the Left parties of misleading the public on the CAA. The CAA will provide Indian citizenship to the minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and it will not snatch away citizenship of any Indian, he added.

The BJP activists raised slogans in support of the CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the march in Shoghi Bazar located on the Shimla-Chandigarh highway. With this, the BJP's 10-day door-to-door campaign in the state to spread awareness in support of the CAA concluded on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched the campaign on January 5 in Himachal Pradesh from Shimla's Totu to spread awareness about the CAA, which met with widespread criticism and countrywide protests.

