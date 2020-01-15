Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:39 IST
Opposition parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters

Opposition parties pledged their support on Wednesday with social activists Sadaf Jafar, Pawan Rao Ambedkar, Deepak Kabir and former Uttar Pradesh IGP SR Darapuri, who were arrested by the UP police during the anti-CAA stir, and said the movement against the contentious law was an effort to save the Constitution. As the four persons, who alleged torture at the hands of the Uttar Pradesh police, recalled their trauma, leaders such as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member Brinda Karat, CPI general secretary D Raja, LJD chief Sharad Yadav and RJD's Manoj Jha assured them that the movement they were a part of would not be allowed to die down.

"The 20 parties, which met on January 13, have pledged their support with the movement. Protecting the Constitution is the highest form of patriotism. Terming all those who protest against the CAA, NRC or NPR as Pakistanis or saying that they are speaking the language of Pakistan is utter nonsense. These people were kept in jail without a shred of evidence. What happened to them is happening across the country," Yechury said. The four persons, who were remanded in police custody, alleged that they were beaten up, slapped and kicked by police officials. They recalled being denied food and water for long spells and even being disallowed to inform their families about their whereabouts.

"What hurt me more than the physical torture were the communal slurs that were hurled at me. At that time, through the pain, I kept hoping that someone will come for me," Jafar, who along with the others have been released on bail, said. LJD leader Yadav compared the situation prevailing in the country to the Emergency period of the 1970s and said the current state of affairs was worse than that.

"This is an unofficial Emergency. While during Emergency everything was out in the open, now it is silent, cannot be seen," he said. Jha hailed the students and common people behind the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said the current situation was such that having a name like "Kabir" or a surname like "Ambedkar" was a crime in itself.

"The testimonies that you are hearing here, such things are happening across the country. If a former IG can be treated this way, imagine what happens to others. This movement is a movement of the people, let there be no doubt. This is a movement where people have taken the government on. This is not a movement started by political parties, but we are here to support it," he said. Raja said the torture of people in custody was a "crime committed" by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Left leader said while the BJP-led Centre was now resorting to "abusing and accusing" the Opposition of spreading lies, it was unable to answer any of the questions raised by them or the anti-CAA protesters. Around 20 opposition parties have decided to hit the streets against the Centre's economic policies as well as against the CAA and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A joint meeting of opposition parties, convened by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on January 13, urged people to observe January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday), January 26 (Republic Day) and January 30 (martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi) as occasions to uphold constitutional values.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Crowded Monaco reclaims land to build more luxury flats with sea view

Tiny Monaco is set to grow by six hectares under plans to reclaim land from the Mediterranean and build more luxury apartments and posh boutiques with fine sea views.The second smallest state in the world after the Vatican, Monaco is also h...

Dam levels begin to improve as result of persistent rain

Dam levels in parts of South Africa have slightly begun to improve as a result of persistent rain.Dam waters rose by 1 week-on-week, while an average national level is at 60.2 -- an improvement from 59.2 the previous week, said Department o...

Nepal's Prachanda says he can be blamed for only 5,000 deaths during civil war

Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Wednesday said he can take the blame for the death of only 5,000 people out of the over 17,000 killed during the decade-long armed insurgency in the country. The Nepalese civil war...

JNU violence: Delhi Police questions a suspect, another says did not receive summons

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned one more suspect in the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, while another suspect who was also summoned said he did not receive any communication asking him to appear. JNU student Dol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020