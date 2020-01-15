Medical college professor replaces CM as Tripura BJP chief

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was on Wednesday replaced by Prof Manik Saha as the state unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. By profession, Saha is a teacher of the Tripura Medical College.

"Organizational elections were held in booth, mandal and district levels. The state-level party election was concluded today with Dr Manik Saha becomoing the president," Union minister Gajendra Singh, the observer for the party's organizational election in Tripura, told reporters here. State BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, outgoing president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb proposed the name of Saha in the post and there was no other contender.

Deb then resigned as state BJP president which he took over four years ago on January 6, 2016. After completion of his 3-year tenure in January last year, he got an extension till August 31. However, the post could not be filled up then as organisational elections were not over at all levels.

After assuming office, Saha appealed to the party workers to get united to further strengthen the party so that it comes back to power in the next Assembly elections due to be held in 2023..

