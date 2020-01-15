Several Bihar districts witnessing citizens protests against

Left Menu
  Updated: 15-01-2020 20:30 IST
  Created: 15-01-2020 20:30 IST
Spontaneous protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens have erupted in several towns across Bihar where people seem to be drawing inspiration from the month-old sit-in by women of Shaheen Bagh in the national capital. In Sabzibagh locality here, inhabited by a large number of Muslims which also receives a diverse, floating population because of its proximity to the Patna University campus, a 24X7 demonstration has been underway since January 12.

Young men and women keep the protest aflame by taking turns to sit at the "dharna" spot and ensuring that the demonstration remains uninterrupted. They are taking care to ensure that the dense traffic on the adjoining streets is not interrupted because of the demonstration.

Every passerby, though, is presented with an evocative pamphlet titled "desh toot raha hai, chuppi todiye" (the nation is coming apart, break your silence). Their enthusiasm soared on Tuesday night when former JNU students union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar made an appearance, gave a fiery speech against the "divisive" legislation and made the crowds sway to his "hum leke rahenge azadi" verses which he rendered to the beats of a tambourine.

On Wednesday, the venue presented a picture of communal harmony and religious pluralism as a feast of curd and flattened rice (dahi-chura) was held to observe Makar Sankranti with many men and women wearing skull caps and burqas treating themselves to the delicacies. About 15 kilometers away, another such protest albeit smaller in size began on Tuesday at Haroon Nagar, which has been seething ever since a local youth was abducted while taking part in an anti-CAA bandh called by opposition parties on December 21 and his mutilated body was recovered from a pit covered with hyacinth about a week later.

Repeated assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah notwithstanding, a country-wide NRC has become a volatile issue for Bihar where lower rung BJP leaders have been for years alleging that districts adjacent to Bangladesh had a large number of "infiltrators" who needed to be driven out. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is an alliance partner of the BJP, has been at pains to explain that CAA which his party voted for in the Parliament -would not deprive anybody of his or her citizenship of the country even though it may grant the same to refugees from neighboring Islamic countries, who have fled upon facing religious persecution.

The unrest has spread to his home district of Nalanda where hundreds of people can be seen holding the tricolor and chanting slogans against CAA and NRC near the Kashipur Takia Imambara in Bihar Sharif town. Opposition parties claim that Kumar, whose third consecutive tenure as Chief Minister expires in November this year, has lost much of his goodwill among Muslims because of his return to the NDA two years ago and his support to the CAA and they have been latching on to these protests as an opportunity to gain traction among voters.

RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav drove to Gaya Tuesday night and stood in solidarity with protesters in Shanti Bagh, half a kilometer from Gandhi Maidan where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath had addressed a pro-CAA rally earlier in the day. He will be in Kishanganj a remote district where Muslims are said to be in a majority on Thursday to kick-start a state-wide tour ahead of the assembly polls scheduled later this year during which he would seek to garner public support citing his partys stout opposition to CAA and NRC.

Kishanganj is already stirred with a round the clock demonstration underway at Choodi Bazar Mazaar, which has been addressed by local Congress MP Mohd Javed and where the protesters include state president of the AIMIM Akhtarul Iman, whose party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi had held a rally recently. Similar demonstrations have been reported from adjoining districts like Purnea and Araria, besides Nawada.

With Amit Shah scheduled to address a pro-CAA rally on Thursday in Vaishali district, BJP-led NDA and the opposition appear poised to cross swords on the emotive issue in the run up to assembly elections..

