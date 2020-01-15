Left Menu
UPDATE 3-Trump nemesis Schiff to lead Democratic team at impeachment trial

  15-01-2020 21:57 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, headed by a former prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican president. After weeks of delay, the House was poised on Wednesday afternoon to send the two impeachment charges - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - passed on Dec. 18 against Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for a trial that will determine whether he is removed from office to start in earnest next week.

The trial in the Senate - controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans - is expected to end in his acquittal after several weeks of a televised proceedings, leaving him in office. But it will focus attention on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden, just as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, will lead the House "managers" who will present the case to senators that Trump should be ousted for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son and for obstructing the House investigation by refusing to provide requested testimony and documents.

Schiff spearheaded the House impeachment investigation launched in September into Trump's dealings with Ukraine and he is a frequent target of Trump attacks. Trump called Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, "a deranged human being" at a NATO meeting in Britain in December. Other managers include Jerrold Nadler, 72, who crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, as House Judiciary Committee chairman.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the prosecutors - a group of four men and three women including two African Americans and a Hispanic lawmaker - were selected for their ability to make an effective case. "The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people," Pelosi told a news conference.

The White House greeted the announcement of the House team with scorn. "The naming of these managers does not change a single thing," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. "President Trump has done nothing wrong. He looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated."

The White House and congressional Republicans complained that Trump was treated unfairly in the impeachment inquiry. The investigation led by House Democrats included numerous public and private hearings, with testimony from numerous witnesses. Trump instructed current and former officials not to cooperate in the inquiry and rejected an invitation to have lawyers representing him play a role in public hearings. Biden is one of 12 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, and the trial might still be underway when Iowa and New Hampshire hold their first party nominating contests in early February.

Not one of the Senate's 53 Republicans has voiced support for ousting Trump, a step that would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber. Democrats are pressing to call Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton as a trial witness, which could prove damaging to Trump. Other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry said Bolton was a vocal critic of the effort to pressure Ukraine.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted the idea of calling witnesses at all, saying his chamber should consider only the evidence that has been amassed by the House. Other Republicans and Trump himself have said they would like to call witnesses of their own - including Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. "If McConnell makes this the first trial in history without witnesses, it will be exposed for what it is, and that is an effort to cover up for the president," Schiff told the news conference.

House Democrats indicated on Wednesday they would expand their case against Trump by including phone records and other documents provided over the weekend by Florida businessman Lev Parnas, who worked with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine. Schiff said material released on Tuesday showed Giuliani was acting at Trump's direction.

"The president was the architect of this scheme," Schiff said. A pivotal event for the impeachment case against Trump was a July 25 telephone call in which he asked Ukraine's president to open a corruption investigation into Biden and his son, as well as a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

(Additional reporting by David Morgan, Doina Chiacu and Richard Cowan Writing by Alistair Bell Editing by Andy Sullivan and Will Dunham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

