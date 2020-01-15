China's Xi tells Trump he welcomes Phase 1 trade deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter that he welcomes the Phase 1 trade deal reached with the United States and that he is willing to stay in close touch with the American leader.

Xi also told Trump in the letter, read by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the signing of the deal in Washington on Wednesday, that the agreement shows how the two countries can resolve their differences and find solutions based on dialogue.

