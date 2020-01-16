Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Malaysia talks to India over palm curbs as wider trade dispute looms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:15 IST
UPDATE 3-Malaysia talks to India over palm curbs as wider trade dispute looms
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia is talking to the Indian government and trade officials in a bid to resolve concerns over New Delhi's new palm oil import restrictions, a minister in Kuala Lumpur said on Thursday amid a trade spat between the countries. India's Hindu nationalist government has repeatedly objected to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against recent policies which critics say discriminate against Muslims. Malaysia is a Muslim-majority nation.

India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last week placed curbs on imports of refined palm oil and has informally asked traders to stop importing all kinds of palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil. Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that New Delhi could also restrict imports of petroleum, aluminum ingots, liquefied natural gas, computer parts and microprocessors from Malaysia.

No action has so far been taken. "This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets," Teresa Kok, Malaysia's primary industries minister who is in charge of palm oil, told an industry conference, referring to India's new palm import rules.

Kok said the Indian high commissioner, the ambassador in Malaysia, was one of the people she was in touch with over the issue. It is "important for us to engage with them further through diplomatic channels and stakeholders," she told reporters on the sidelines of the event. "We will continue to engage."

In some good news for Malaysian palm sellers, Bangladesh's farm minister told Reuters his country was open to buying more from Malaysia if it offers competitive rates. The South Asian country buys mainly from Indonesia, which is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the Malaysia-India dispute.

Mahathir, the 94-year-old premier who is vocal on issues concerning the Muslim world, ignored a question from Reuters on the spat with India on the sidelines of a separate event on Thursday. On Tuesday, he said Malaysia was concerned about the palm oil curbs but indicated he would continue to speak out against "wrong things" even if it costs his country financially.

Last month, he criticized India's new religion-based citizenship laws, which critics say discriminate against Muslims, and its policies in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir which is also claimed by Pakistan. India was Malaysia's biggest buyer of palm oil in 2019, buying 4.4 million tonnes. In 2020, purchases could fall below 1 million tonnes if relations do not improve, Indian traders say.

To make up for the potential loss, Malaysian officials say they are trying to sell more to countries such as Pakistan, the Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. But replacing a massive buyer like India will not be easy, and there have been calls for both countries to talk it outputting aside any "personal or diplomatic ego".

The other concern for Malaysia is that following the signing of an initial trade deal between the United States and China on Wednesday, China could buy more soyoil from the United States and less Malaysian palm oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands Sanjay Raut to take back statement on Indira Gandhi

Infuriated with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Rauts claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet underworld don Karim Lala, the Congress has demanded that the Shiv Sena leader should withdraw his statement. Congress leader Abhishek M...

12-year-old girl found alive after remaining buried for 18 hours after avalanche in PoK

A 12-year-old girl has miraculously survived after remaining buried for 18-hours after a massive avalanche hit her house in Pakistan-occupied Kashmirs Neelum Valley, officials said. Samina Bibi lived with her family in a three-storey house ...

India's palm oils import dips over 8 pc in Dec 2019: SEA

Indias import of palm oils declined by 8.64 per cent to 7,41,490 tonnes in December 2019, Industry body Solvent Extractors Association SEA said on Thursday. India, the worlds leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 8,11,700 tonne palm oil...

UPDATE 1-Nigerian Islamist militants free 3 aid workers, other civilian hostages -U.N.

Islamist militants released three aid workers and other civilians in northeast Nigeria who had been held hostage since late December, a United Nations official said on Thursday.The people were kidnapped on Dec. 22 by militants posing as sol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020