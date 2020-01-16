Delhi Congress announces cashback scheme to encourage people to save water

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Delhi Congress on Thursday said if it comes to power, it will launch a scheme under which people who save water will get a cashback.

Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra said if the Congress comes to power, it will give 30 paise per litre water saved.

He said the money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of people.

