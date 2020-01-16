Dropped Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh plans to quit AAP
Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh is planning to quit AAP after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming election by the party. Singh told PTI he will be quitting the party as he is unhappy after being denied a ticket and also because the candidacy has been given in his place to Rajkumari Dhillon.
"Even during Lok Sabha I had raised my objection over alliance with Congress and now they have brought in five people from Congress who are directly or indirectly associated with Sajjan Kumar (anti-Sikh riots convict)," he said. He further said he has not yet decided if he would run independently in the Assembly polls next month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagdeep Singh
- Hari Nagar
- AAP
- Lok Sabha
- Rajkumari Dhillon
- Congress
- Sajjan Kumar
ALSO READ
Ahead of Delhi polls, BJP poll in-charge Javadekar demands AAP, Congress to apologise for inciting violence
Javadekar blames AAP, Congress for violent protests against CAA in Delhi; both parties hit back
Kejriwal extends New Year wishes, recaps AAP govt's work in Delhi in 2019
AAP slams Congress, previous SAD-BJP alliance government for high power prices in Punjab
In a dig, AAP wishes happy new year to 'all seven CM candidates of BJP'