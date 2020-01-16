No takers for BJP tickets in Telangana municipal polls, claims

Exuding confidence that the TRS party will win a "lion share" of seats in the upcoming urban local bodies poll, TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday claimed there were no takers for B-Forms of the BJP and even the Congress was struggling to find suitable candidates. Form B authorises a candidate to contest on behalf of a party on its symbol.

Speaking to reporters, he said local MLAs and ministers were authorised by the party to select suitable candidates and issue B-Forms in their respective districts and constituencies. "TRS is the only party which has been able to field candidates in every single division.

And while the Congress and BJP might say a lot of things, if you look at the official numbers, BJP could not field candidates, as far as my information goes, subject to correction of course, in at least 700 plus wards divisions. So they were willing to offer their B-Forms but there were no takers," he said.

The BJP's Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao alleged that the TRS has "stopped to a new low" in these municipal elections to threaten, kidnap and physically attack BJP candidates across the state. "KTR is flying kites even after Sankranthi with his comments on BJP. KTR should reflect and course correct on what TRS is transforming into, a "rogue party"manipulating and abusing power for winning election after election.

People of Telangana State will teach a befitting lesson to KCR, KTR & TRS sooner than later," the BJP leader told PTI. "The TRS will win a lion share of seats..," Rama Rao claimed.

"If you look at Congress, it is still a large party and controlled lot of municipalities in the past, they could not field candidates in more than 400 wards," he said. As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will go to the polls on January 22 and candidates are busy campaigning.

Rama Rao also said he will attend the annual World Economic Forum meeting at Davos to be held from January 21. PTI GDK BN BN.

