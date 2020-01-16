Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM, home minister on J-K DySP Davinder Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:42 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why. He also sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment for treason against India.

"DySP Davindar Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi, the Congress leader tweeted. "He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Gandhi attached a picture along with his tweet that dubbed Davinder Singh a terrorist and raised several questions. "Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh. What was Davinder Singh's role in Pulwama attack. How many other terrorists has he helped. Who was protecting him and why," Gandhi asked in the photo attached to his tweet.

He also used the hashtag "TerroristDavindarCoverUp" along with it. The Congress has already said that there is a larger conspiracy behind the arrest of Davinder Singh and sought to know his links with the Pulwama attack and has demanded an independent probe.

