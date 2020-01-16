Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

DEL92 PM-LD INDIA Indian way of conflict avoidance is by dialogue, not by brute force: PM

New Delhi: In a world that is seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, conflict and terrorism, the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

DEL96 MHA-LD BRU Displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram to permanently settle in Tripura; pact signed

New Delhi: More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will permanently settle in Tripura and an agreement was signed in this effect on Thursday.

DEL82 LD UNSC-KASHMIR-INDIA China should reflect on global consensus; refrain from raising Kashmir at UNSC: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday delivered an unusually blunt message to China for its attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council, asking it to seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from taking such action in the future.

DEL17 RAISINA-RAWAT States sponsoring terrorism must be taken to task: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday pitched for strong global action against states sponsoring terrorism, saying there is a need to take the bull by its horns and strike at the root cause.

DEL90 RAHUL-LD JK-DAVINDER Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM, home minister on J-K DySP Davinder Singh

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

BOM18 MH-RAUT-RANE Your "tongue won't remain intact": Rane warns Raut on remark

Mumbai: BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday warned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut that his "tongue will not remain intact" if continued to speak against the family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

DEL102 ED-2NDLD AIRASIA ED summons Air Asia CEO Fernandes, other executives in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior executives of Air Asia, including its CEO Tony Fernandes, next week for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Thursday.

DEL88 CBI-2NDLD COAL CBI books Adani Enterprises, 2 ex-NCCF officials for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case of cheating and corruption against Adani Enterprises and a former chairman and an ex-managing director of multi-state cooperative NCCF for alleged irregularities in selecting a company for a tender to supply coal to power stations in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

CAL18 OD-3RDLD DERAIL 15 passengers injured after 5 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: At least 15 passengers were injured on Thursday as five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Termnus Express derailed and three more were displaced, after colliding with a goods train amid dense fog near Cuttack in Odisha, officials said.

LEGAL

LGD25 DL-COURT-NIRBHAYA-WITNESS Nirbhaya case: Delhi court to hear plea seeking FIR against sole witness

New Delhi: The father of one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case moved a Delhi court on Thursday, challenging an order refusing direction of an FIR against the sole eyewitness in the matter.

LGC3 JH- COURT-LD LALU Lalu records statement in CBI court in fifth fodder scam case

Ranchi: Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court here on Thursday and recorded his statement in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s.

LGD23 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE-SEEMAPURI Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of instigating violence during Seemapuri protest

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a man, who, according to the police, had allegedly instigated a crowd to pelt stones at cops during a protest against the amended citizenship law in east Delhi's Seemapuri.

FOREIGN

FGN38 UN-INDOPAK-2NDLD KASHMIR China's attempt to raise Kashmir issue on Pakistan's behalf at UNSC fails again

United Nations/New Delhi: China's latest attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council on Pakistan's behalf has failed, with an overwhelming majority of the body expressing the view that it was not the right forum to discuss the bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. By Yoshita Singh and Sajjad Hussain

FGN24 CHINA-US-TRADE-LD DEAL Phase-1 trade deal with US 'addressed' mutual concerns, 'good' for both sides: China

Beijing/Washington: China on Thursday said the phase-1 trade deal with the US "considerably addressed" mutual concerns and is "good" for both the countries, as the world's two largest economies move forward to end their bitter two-year tariff war that has ruptured supply chains, rattled markets and contributed to a global slowdown. By K J M Varma and Lalit K Jha

FGN26 US-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT Trump impeachment: US House sends historic case to Senate

Washington: The US House of Representatives passed a resolution and submitted the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate for a historic trial to remove him from office, a move described by the unfazed President as "another con job" by the Opposition Democrats. By Lalit K Jha PTI RHL

