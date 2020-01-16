Pelosi says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that Congress had approved.
"The OMB, the White House, the administration broke - I'm saying this - broke the law," Pelosi told reporters. "This reinforces, again, the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate," which will be holding an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
