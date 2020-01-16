Pelosi says Trump administration broke law in withholding Ukraine aid

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, seizing on a report from a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, accused the Trump administration of breaking the law in withholding aid for Ukraine that Congress had approved.

"The OMB, the White House, the administration broke - I'm saying this - broke the law," Pelosi told reporters. "This reinforces, again, the need for documents and eyewitnesses in the Senate," which will be holding an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

