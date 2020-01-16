Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPR was implemented in past & will be implemented again, says Anurag Thakur

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not participate in central government's upcoming meeting on National Population Register, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated NPR was implemented in past and will be implemented again.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:25 IST
NPR was implemented in past & will be implemented again, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Image Credit: ANI

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not participate in central government's upcoming meeting on National Population Register, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated NPR was implemented in past and will be implemented again.

"If a person has lived for 6 months or is illegal immigrant, what's the problem in giving information about themselves? Will you open your borders for everyone? NPR was implemented in past and will be implemented again," Thakur stated.

Banerjee said she will not participate in the Central government's upcoming meeting on NPR which is scheduled for January 17 in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan reaffirms Pak's 'unshakeable' support to Kashmiris

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reaffirmed his countrys unshakeable political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people, according to a statement issued by his office. Khan made the remarks during a high-level meet...

LaMelo Ball to end Australian season early

LaMelo Ball, considered to be a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will end his season in Australia early because of a foot injury, according to an ESPN report. Balls bone bruise in his foot that occurred in December is healed, b...

PM Modi hails agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement to permanently settle the Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura on Thursday, saying it will greatly help them.He also said the Bru-Reang refugees will benefit from numerous welfare schemes of the ...

Too many obstacles to biz in India, need less suspicion & micromanagement: Chandrasekaran

India is fraught with micromanagement and suspicion, and upping the growth trajectory requires removing the obstacles that impede businesses, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday. Growth cannot come by merely pushing people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020