NPR was implemented in past & will be implemented again, says Anurag Thakur

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not participate in central government's upcoming meeting on National Population Register, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated NPR was implemented in past and will be implemented again.

"If a person has lived for 6 months or is illegal immigrant, what's the problem in giving information about themselves? Will you open your borders for everyone? NPR was implemented in past and will be implemented again," Thakur stated.

Banerjee said she will not participate in the Central government's upcoming meeting on NPR which is scheduled for January 17 in the national capital. (ANI)

