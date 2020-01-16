Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA will pave the way for the entry of more foreigners : Gogoi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:08 IST
CAA will pave the way for the entry of more foreigners : Gogoi

Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi Thursday said the entire country and the party are against the CAA as according to it foreigners can apply for citizenship without documents which will pave the way for the entry of more people from the neighbouring countries. Gogoi said protests against the Act are gaining strength across the country and will intensify further as BJP leaders are "yet to give up their arrogance in their quest to create a communal divide".

"People have realised that democracy is in danger and the BJP is taking the country towards dictatorship and fascism to achieve their agenda of Hindutva", he told newsmen here. Gogoi claimed that though the term 'persecuted' was there originally but it has been removed from the final Citizenship Amendment Act. "This will lead to more people entering the country," he said.

Referring to the Congress stand, the former chief minister said that it was not against giving asylum to people who have been persecuted or discriminated against in their countries. Citing examples, he said the Dalai Lama had fled Tibet and was given asylum in the country and has been staying in it for long without being granted citizenship, he added.

"People came to India during partition due to religious persecution but not anymore now, he said adding no persecuted foreigner had entered Assam during his three terms as chief minister of the state. Neither was there application from foreigners claiming that they faced religious persecution in their countries, he said.

Gogoi expressed surprise over BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim that not more than five lakh people will enter the state after the CAA and said he had himself said that no Bangladeshis had entered the state since BJP came to power in Assam. "The Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) on the Citizenship Bill had pointed that 33,000 persecuted foreigners are in the country. But now BJP leaders are saying it is in lakhs," he said.

Several BJP allies like JD(U) are against the Act and have made it clear that they will not accept it, he said. BJP, he alleged, is trying to push Assam and its people to the path of destruction by creating a divide and hatred among different communities.

Referring to the possibility of AASU, Silpi Samaj, who are spearheading the agitation against the Act and other organisations floating a new party in the state, Gogoi said that he welcomed it. "If required, we will join hands to ensure that the BJP is removed from power in 2021 assembly elections in the state".

"Let a clear picture emerge, then we can consider all possibilities. But one thing is clear that no party can form the government in 2021 without the Congress," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Website documenting Auschwitz's forgotten 'sub-camps' launched

Berlin, Jan 16 AFP A vast website documenting the forgotten sub-camps of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz was launched on Thursday by an association of private researchers in Berlin on Thursday. The project, entitled Re-Finding the Sub Camp...

FACTBOX-'The Base,' a neo-Nazi group under FBI scrutiny

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of an armed neo-Nazi group known as The Base that hopes to start a race war in the United States, officials said on Thursday. The arrests came just days before a gun-rights rally in Virginia that...

UPDATE 4-FBI nabs 3 alleged neo-Nazis with machine gun ahead of Virginia gun rally

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had a machine gun and hopes of sparking a U.S. race war at a planned gun-rights rally in Virginia that is expected to draw thousands of people, officials said on Thursday....

Iraq denies resuming joint ops with US-led coalition

Baghdad, Jan 16 AFP An Iraqi government spokesman denied reports on Thursday that joint operations had resumed between local forces and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State group sleeper cells. The coalition, active in Iraq since 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020