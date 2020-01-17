Kerala CM taking 'political mileage' by pretending to protest against CAA, says Ramesh Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his "fascist approach" and asserted that he is taking "political mileage" by protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and lying to people about National Population Register (NPR) updation. "Kerala government is slapping cases against those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It is a fascist approach. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to take political mileage pretending to protest against it and is lying to people on NPR updation," Ramesh Chennithala told media persons here.

Chennithala, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, further alleged that the chief minister is publically opposing the newly amended law but is secretly trying to implement it in the state. The comments came in the backdrop of a resolution moved by the state assembly seeking withdrawal of the law.

Vijayan recently wrote letters to his counterparts in 11 states asking them to consider passing a similar resolution like that of his state. The Kerala government has also moved the Supreme Court against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to minorities from three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.In the petition, the government stated that the act violates "Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution of India" and is violative of the basic structure principle of secularism as well. (ANI)

