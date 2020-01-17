Left Menu
Centre trying to 'silence' Davinder Singh case by handing it over to NIA: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the central government saying that it is trying to "silence" the case of arrested Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Davinder Singh, by handing it over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:04 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:04 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the central government saying that it is trying to "silence" the case of arrested Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Davinder Singh, by handing it over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya's assassination. In YK's care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced. And why??" Gandhi tweeted.

The official whom Gandhi referred to is NIA's Director-General, YC Modi, who had helmed the CBI investigation into the Haren Pandya murder case and was part of a Supreme Court-appointed SIT (Special Investigation Team) that probed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi said that Davinder Singh should be tried by a fast track court and if found guilty, he should be given the harshest punishment.

"DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," he said in a tweet. On Sunday, Davinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped the cop of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.

On January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it was recommending to the central government that Davinder Singh should be sacked. "He has been suspended. We are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the NIA to investigate the case, sources said on Thursday. Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department will take a call on the dismissal of the police officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

