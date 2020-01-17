Left Menu
CPI(M) MLAs in Tripura boycott Assembly proceedings

The Tripura Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes, as opposition CPI(M) MLAs created a ruckus in the House and boycotted the proceedings, seeking immediate withdrawal of a case of financial fraud against its senior leader and former PWD minister Badal Chowdhury. As Governor Ramesh Bais took to the dais to deliver his speech on the first day of the winter session, the CPI(M) members, led by officiating leader of the opposition, Tapan Chakraborty, rushed to the well of the House, claiming that Chowdhury, arrested in October last year, was a victim of "an intentional political attack".

As Bais continued his speech amid the din, the agitating legislators walked out of the Assembly, contending that they were left with no other option. "We choose not to listen to your speech in protest against the arrest of MLA Badal Chowdhury in a false case," Chakraborty told the governor, before stepping out.

Chowdhury, along with former Chief Engineer Sunil Bhowmick and former Chief Secretary Y P Singh, was last year named in an FIR by the crime investigation department for his alleged involvement in a 600-crore financial scam during his tenure as the PWD minister. He was sent to judicial custody following his arrest on October 30.

Addressing a press meeting here later in the day, Chakraborty said it was "unfortunate that his party had to boycott the Assembly proceedings but registering protest against Chowdhury's arrest was necessary". "A case has been framed against him to silence the opposition's voice of protest. He (Chowdhury) is one of the oldest members of the House and has won elections eight times.

We demand immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the case," the senior CPI(M) leader added..

