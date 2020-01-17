Left Menu
Visva Bharati sets up 3-member panel to probe confinement of Swapan Dasgupta by protesters

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-01-2020 17:19 IST
Visva Bharati sets up 3-member panel to probe confinement of Swapan Dasgupta by protesters

The Visva Bharati University on Friday set up a three-member committee to look into the incident of BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta confined in a room for several hours when he visited the campus on January 8 to deliver a lecture on the new citizenship law. Dasgupta, Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and others were confined for six hours in a university building as hundreds of Left-leaning students staged a sit-in outside accusing the politician of promoting hatred among communities.

"We have formed a three-member committee to look into the matter where BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta had said that he was locked in a room with a mob outside, at the university, where he was addressing a meeting on Citizenship Amendment Act on January 8," a senior official said. Dasgupta had taken to Twitter to inform about the incident.

"How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into the room now with mob outside," he had tweeted. The panel will also look into alleged clash between two groups of students of the university on January 15.

According to police officials, armed with rods and sticks, a group of men attacked the students of a boys' hostel inside the Visva Bharati campus on Wednesday night leaving several of them injured. "Two groups of students clashed inside the campus. It was not linked to politics. The security officer and others went there to sort out the matter," the central university's Public Relations Officer Anirban Sarkar had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

