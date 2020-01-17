Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin to attend Libya peace conference

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:29 IST
Putin to attend Libya peace conference
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a peace conference on Libya in Germany on Sunday, as world powers step up efforts to find a lasting ceasefire. The peace talks in Berlin will focus on stopping the fighting and launching a "broad political dialogue" under the auspices of the United Nations, the Kremlin said.

Libya has been in turmoil since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising. Last April, an assault on Tripoli by military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces sparked fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters, displacing thousands.

"On January 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Berlin to take part in the International Conference on Libya," the Kremlin said. Earlier in the day, Russia's acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said preparations for the peace conference were nearly ready but lamented that the war-scarred country's rivals refused to speak to each other.

"In my opinion, final documents look practically ready," Lavrov told reporters. But he underlined the huge tension between the heads of Libya's warring sides -- Haftar in the east and the head of Tripoli's UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj.

"So far ties between them are very tense, they don't even want to be in the same room to say nothing of meeting each other," Lavrov said. Earlier this week, the two men attended talks in Moscow but Haftar left without signing a permanent truce.

Lavrov said it was important for both sides not to "repeat past mistakes" and put forward additional demands after the Berlin conference. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Congress blames poll schedule for not finding apt candidates

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Friday blamed the truncated municipal poll schedule for not finding suitable candidates for some divisions. As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations in the state would go fo...

Cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Friday with dense fog engulfing most parts of the region, disrupting normal life. Dense fog reduced visibility which affected air, rail and road traffic in the region, the weather off...

'Justice Clock' on Calcutta HC premises to display status of

A Justice Clock will be installed at the Calcutta High Court on January 22, displaying the status of cases in subordinate courts of West Bengal, an official said here. The electronic LED display board beside the E gate of the high court wi...

US STOCKS-China data boosts Wall Street futures to new record highs

U.S. stock index futures hit new all-time highs on Friday, with investor optimism bolstered by an upbeat set of U.S. corporate earnings reports and indications of resilience in the Chinese economy.Spurring inflows in global stock markets fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020