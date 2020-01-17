Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of bid to defame Periyar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:38 IST
Dravidian outfit accuses Rajinikanth of bid to defame Periyar
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Rajinikanth)

Accusing superstar Rajinikanth of propagating 'false' information about a 1971 rally to 'defame' social reformer E V Ramasamy 'Periyar', a Dravidian outfit in Tamil Nadu has demanded an unconditional apology and filed police complaints seeking action against him. In a statement, Dravidar Viduthulai Kazhagam (DVK) president Kolathur Mani alleged the actor uttered a "blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude" in the rally held by Periyar as part of a superstition eradication conference at Salem.

This 'false' information was propagated with "an ulterior motive to besmirch Periyar's reputation," he claimed and demanded an unconditional apology from the actor. Speaking to PTI, Mani alleged the actor appeared to fulfill the aspirations of the BJP by making such a remark adding "we cannot allow an insult to Periyar." Such comments could affect public tranquility as well, he claimed to add he has asked his party functionaries to file police complaints in more places.

Addressing the 50th anniversary-cum-readers' connect event of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' on January 14 here, Rajinikanth had said: "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured and no news outlet published it." Only Cho Ramaswamy published it in his Thuglak and made "strong criticism", the 69-year old actor, expected to make his political foray ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled next year, had said while praising the late editor of the magazine. The publication of the news brought a bad name for the DMK regime steered by M Karunanidhi, he had said adding the government then seized the copies of the magazine but Cho reprinted the copies which sold "like hot cakes".

Mani, a former organizing secretary of the Dravidar Kazhagam founded by Periyar, said already a complaint had been filed against Rajinikanth in Coimbatore and another was under process in Madurai. They sought action against Rajinikanth under the Indian Penal Code sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (making a statement that may incite one set of persons against others), he said.

In a petition to Coimbatore Police Commissioner, DVK workers alleged the actor had attempted to defame a "highly respected social reformer". To a question, Mani said they will wait for some time to see if the government acts on the issue.

"If the government does not take action, we may be constrained to look into aspects including launching a campaign against Rajinikanth, his films, or we could hold protests in front of movie halls that screen his flicks," the DVK leader said. Mani was among the emissaries sent by the then DMK government to negotiate with forest brigand Veerappan to secure the release of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar after he was kidnapped by the notorious criminal in 2000.

Manin was also imprisoned for about a year during late J Jayalalithaa's rule in connection with a case that had links to Veerappan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Congress blames poll schedule for not finding apt candidates

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC on Friday blamed the truncated municipal poll schedule for not finding suitable candidates for some divisions. As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations in the state would go fo...

Cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Friday with dense fog engulfing most parts of the region, disrupting normal life. Dense fog reduced visibility which affected air, rail and road traffic in the region, the weather off...

'Justice Clock' on Calcutta HC premises to display status of

A Justice Clock will be installed at the Calcutta High Court on January 22, displaying the status of cases in subordinate courts of West Bengal, an official said here. The electronic LED display board beside the E gate of the high court wi...

US STOCKS-China data boosts Wall Street futures to new record highs

U.S. stock index futures hit new all-time highs on Friday, with investor optimism bolstered by an upbeat set of U.S. corporate earnings reports and indications of resilience in the Chinese economy.Spurring inflows in global stock markets fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020