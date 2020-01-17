Left Menu
Nagas "very close" to settlement of vexed political issue: Guv

  Updated: 17-01-2020 20:10 IST
The talks to end the decades-old Naga insurgency have "successfully concluded" and Nagaland could be "very close" to a resolution of the conflict, Governor R N Ravi told the state assembly on Friday, raising fresh hopes among people of return to normal life. In his maiden address to the state Assembly after taking up the gubernatorial assignment in August 2019, Ravi said the Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in Nagaland always considered a settlement to the Naga political issue its most important agenda.

"The negotiations which were going on for the past many years between the Government of India and the Naga political groups have been successfully concluded. It gives me great pleasure to share with you that we could be now very close to it," Ravi, who was for long the Centre's interlocuter for talks with insurgent groups, said. To resolve the Naga political problem, a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 between the NSCN-IM and the government in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the details of the framework agreement was never made public.

"My government conveys its deepest appreciation to all the stakeholders for exhibiting utmost sincerity, foresightedness and a spirit of understanding in helping create a conducive atmosphere for conclusion of the talks in a positive manner," Ravi said. The governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their "unwavering commitment, determination and constant guidance", which he said, ensured the progress of talks in the most "purposeful and determined" manner leading to its successful conclusion.

Ravi did not spell out the terms for the resolution of the conflict, but warned,"If we fail this time, then we will be missing a golden opportunity." On behalf of the Nagaland government, Ravi also made an appeal to the governments and people of the neighbouring states to extend cooperation so that the peace process, which has now reached a very "critical juncture", concludes in a successful manner in the interest of "enduring peace and stability" in the entire region. One of the key demands of Naga groups has been a Greater Nagalim that would encompass not only the state of Nagaland but parts of neighbouring states, and even areas of Myanmar.

A Naga national flag and Constitution are other contentious issues between the Centre and Naga groups..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

