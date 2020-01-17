Left Menu
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:22 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House on Friday named members of U.S. President Trump's defense team for his impeachment trial, which will begin in earnest next week. Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance.

Jan. 18 * If the Democratic-led House of Representatives wants to file a trial brief laying out its arguments supporting charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump, it must do so by 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Saturday.

* Trump has until 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) to file a response to the impeachment charges. That document is to be submitted to the secretary of the Senate. Jan. 20

* The House has until noon (1700 GMT) to file its reply to the secretary of the Senate. * Trump has until noon (1700 GMT) to file a trial brief that would contain detailed materials from his lawyers.

Starting Jan. 21 * If the White House files a trial brief on behalf of Trump, the House has until noon (1700 GMT) to file a rebuttal brief if it so chooses.

* The trial resumes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) and is expected to continue six days a week, the exception of Sundays. * A vote could be held sometime during the day on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules governing the first phases of the trial, which would leave open the option of voting later on whether witnesses would testify and new evidence could be introduced.

* Democratic House "managers" who form the prosecution team will begin to present their case against Trump, and the president's legal team will respond, with senators sitting as jurors. * Following the opening arguments, which could take days to present, senators would then be given time to submit questions to each side.

Late January to early February * Democrats will push to hear from witnesses during the trial. If McConnell's resolution on initial trial rules is adopted, as expected, senators would likely vote some time after the trial has started on whether to introduce witness testimony sought by the Democrats.

Feb. 4 * Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

