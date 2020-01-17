Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Irish teachers to strike on eve of election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:34 IST
Thousands of Irish teachers to strike on eve of election

Some 19,000 Irish teachers will go on strike on Feb. 4, their union said on Friday, potentially shutting schools just days before a national election in a bid to seek commitments to end a two-tier pay scale in the sector. In a Feb. 8 contest that pre-campaign polls suggest is too tight to call, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's re-election hopes may hinge on whether enough voters are feeling the benefit of a booming economy that has stretched public services still recovering from an economic crash a decade ago.

Austerity measures introduced to turn the public finances around included a lower rate of pay for new entrants to second level teaching. The government has said it will need a number of budgets to close the gap but the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) said on Friday that progress was too slow. One of the two main secondary school unions, the TUI, said over 1,100 schools, institutes of technology and technological universities would be affected by the strike.

Varadkar this week specifically decided to hold a national election on a Saturday for the first time in a century so parents would not have to organise childcare if their local school was being used as a polling station. Elections have typically been held on Fridays in Ireland.

"We have exhausted every avenue open to us to bring this matter to resolution and have been left with no choice but to take strike action over the ongoing scandal of pay discrimination," TUI President Seamus Lahart said in a statement. "The date's proximity to the general election affords our members a focus point to make pay discrimination a key election issue. In the coming days and weeks, candidates of all political hues should be asked to outline their views on this matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Maha BJP chief questions 'mega bharti', ticket distribution

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took an apparent swipe at some of his colleagues by claiming the mass induction of leaders from other outfits had diluted the culture of the saffron party. The BJP, which seemed to be in a comfortabl...

U.S. eases firearms export rules, officials say

U.S. firearms makers will be able within days to export as much as 20 more guns, including assault rifles and ammunition, under rules the Trump administration announced on Friday.The change, which had been contemplated for more than a decad...

UPDATE 1-Canada says black boxes from Iran crash should be sent to France

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to send the flight and cockpit data recorders from a crashed jet to France for analysis and said the first remains of victims should soon arrive back in Canada.Trudeau told a news ...

Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in Kathua

A statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled by Indresh Kumar, a member of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarini of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Vivekananda College of Education here on Friday. Kumar was accompanied by Rajnikant, Controller of Examina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020