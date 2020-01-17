Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project doesn't enthuse Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government will think of the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project after the hyperloop is tried somewhere else.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government will think of the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project after the hyperloop is tried somewhere else. "Hyperloop has never been constructed anywhere in the world until now. So let this be tried somewhere else. Once it is successful, then we can think of it," said Pawar.
Pawar today conducted a review meeting for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's ongoing Shivajinagar-Hadapsar metro project. He discussed the project with Metropolitan Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Brijesh Dixit.
Talking about Dhananjay Munde's resignation as MLC from Beed, Pawar said: "I had called up Devendra Fadnavis and Vinod Tawde, requesting them to withdraw their candidate's (BJP's) nomination. They have done this. Hence, I thank them for it." (ANI)
