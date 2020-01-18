NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule For Saturday, Jan 18

NATIONAL BUREAU

* Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to address a convention of Youth Congress at 10:30 am

----------------------------------------------------------------

NCR BUREAU

* AAP candidates to file election nominations

-----------------------------------------------------------------

LEGAL BUREAU

TRIAL COURTS

* Court scheduled to pronounce judgement in child rape case of 2013

------------------------------------------------------------

NORTHERN REGION

* Kanpur special court likely to pronounce verdict in the 1981 Behmai massacre case

* Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to speak at a Jaipur university seminar on dating of Mahabharat, Ramayan eras

* Appointment of new Himachal Pradesh BJP chief

-----------------------------------------------------------------

SOUTHERN REGION

Telangana

* Thailand Deputy PM and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao to attend Indo- Thailand Business Networking

* Follow up on Municipal polls

Tamil Nadu

* BJP leader Ram Madhav in Chennai on Saturday, expected to attend a pro-CAA event at 7 PM

* Jallikattu follow up

Kerala

* Day 2 of CPI(M) Central Committee meet at Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka

* Amit Shah to take part in multiple events noon onwards

-----------------------------------------------------------------

EASTERN REGION

* Press conference by P Chidambaram at Congress office in Kolkata at 2 pm

* French Ambassador to India at a programme

* Shobha De to attend Appejay literary meet in Kolkata

* Assam cabinet expansion

----------------------------------------------------------------

WESTERN REGION

* Nagpur: CJI Sharad Bobde to be chief guest at Nagpur University Convocation at 10.30 am

* CJI Bobde's felicitation by Nagpur Municipal Corporation at 5 pm

* Union minister Anurag Thakur to be chief guest at National Academy of Direct Taxes induction programme at Nagpur at 12.15 pm

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ordnance Factory at Ambhajhari, Nagpur

* Goa: Union minister Kiran Rijiju to visit upcoming National Games facility in South Goa at 4.30 pm and launch Fit India cyclothon in Panaji at 7.30 pm

* MP: Union minister Nitin Gadkari to address Indore Management Association's International Management Conclave at Indore at 11 am

