Following are the top stories at 1315 hours:

NATION:

DEL3 NIA-JK-DSP NIA to probe case of J-K DSP caught while ferrying three terrorists

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency will probe a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

DEL4 BROADCASTERS-SITHARAMAN News broadcasters meet FM Sitharaman, seek parity in GST with print media

New Delhi: Executive body members of the News Broadcasters Federation have met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested that TV news channels be treated at par with the print media industry under GST regulations.

DEL5 NMML-CHAIRMAN Former principal secretary to PM, Nripendra Mishra made chairman of NMML executive council

New Delhi: Former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra, has been appointed chairperson of the executive council of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), the latest in a string of appointments in the last six months.

BOM1 MH-PRAGYA-ENVELOPES-ATS MP ATS detains Maha doctor over suspicious envelopes to Pragya

Aurangabad: The Madhya Pradesh Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a doctor from Nanded district of Maharashtra for allegedly sending suspicious envelopes to controversial BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, police said on Saturday.

MDS1 KL-GOVERNOR-CPM-EDITORIAL CPI(M) mouthpiece slams Kerala Governor for "anti-govt" stand

Thiruvananthapuram: As the war of words between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government intensified, the CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Saturday slammed him for making "political statements" and alleged he was "threatening" the state in a "tough language".

CAL3 AS-MINISTRY-LD EXPANSION Assam cabinet expansion, two new ministers sworn in

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expanded his ministry on Saturday with the induction of two ministers of state with independent charge.

FOREIGN:

FGN7 US-POMPEO-QURESHI Regional stability, situation in Iran, Afghan tops the talks between Qureshi and Pompeo

Washington: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed on Islamabad's commitment toward "security and stability" in South Asia as he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

SPORTS:

SPD7 SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTION Rahul likely to come back for Tests, Hardik may return for ODIs, if fit

Bengaluru: KL Rahul's stupendous white ball form makes him a firm favourite to get his place back in the red ball team even as selectors fret on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness before picking ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour here on Sunday.

