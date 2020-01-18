'Sena-Congress alliance strong despite having different views on issues'

In the wake of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's veiled jibe at Congress over conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, another party leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday asserted that their alliance with Congress is strong despite having a different stance on certain issues. "Sanjay Raut mentioned in what context he spoke. Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is," Thackeray told the media persons here.

His remarks came hours after Raut retorted strongly to those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and said that such people should be put in jail for two days. Several leaders across the political spectrum have pushed for Bharat Ratna award to be accorded to Savarkar.

Congress, on the other hand, has time and again sparked controversy on Sarvarkar's name. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his "rape in India" comment saying that his surname was Gandhi, not Savarkar. The Congress party had also come under attack over its booklet which claimed that Nathuram Godse and Savarkar had a physical relationship.

"Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar should be put for two days in Andaman's cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. It is only then that they will realize his sacrifice and contribution to the nation," Raut had said earlier today. Reacting on this, Thackeray urged people to talk about current issues like plummeting GDP and unemployment instead of history. "We should learn from history and move forward," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.