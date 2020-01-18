P Chidambaram conducts leadership training camp on CAA for Congress leaders from West Bengal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday conducted a 'leadership training camp' for state party leaders on the amended Citizenship Act. The training camp conducted for the Congress leaders from across West Bengal also included speeches on the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier on Friday, Chidambaram had joined a protest against the CAA and NRC here at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata. The opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have been protesting against the CAA and NRC.

During his visit, the Congress leader was surrounded by hundreds of protesters who were raising slogans against the Centre's anti-people policies. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

