BJP leader Mukul Roy interrogated by Kolkata Police in hawala case

BJP leader Mukul Roy was interrogated by Kolkata Police in a hawala case at Kalighat Police Station on Saturday.

A court had earlier ordered the police to file an FIR in the case.

Roy is named as an accused in the FIR by Kolkata Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

