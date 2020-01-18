Left Menu
Development News Edition

Induction of leaders from other parties strengthened BJP:Patil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 16:53 IST
Induction of leaders from other parties strengthened BJP:Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said induction of leaders from other parties in 2014 and 2019 actually strengthened his party, two days after he claimed that the "mass influx" of such leaders had diluted the BJP culture. Patil said the induction decision was taken by the BJP core committee and not by any particular individual.

"Our party actually gained strength due to leaders from other parties. Despite the BJP failing to form a government this time, they have remained with us," Patil told reporters here. The Kothrud MLA said the remarks made by him at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune on Thursday were distorted by media.

Patil had said that Bhosari BJP MLA Mahesh Landge had told him he had tears in his eyes when the BJP gave him the ticket for the 2019 Assembly polls. "He felt good that in this party, no one needs to keep pushing to get a ticket. That is the culture of our party and, somewhere, that culture was diluted due to the mega bharti (mass induction). We need to re-develop the earlier culture," he said.

A video recording of the function, aired on several media outlets, shows Patil saying that the system of giving tickets to those close to the heart must be stopped. However, Patil told reporters in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon that the BJP was proud of the inductees from other parties, as they have "strengthened the saffron party".

"We have no regret over inducting the turncoats from other parties. We did not lose anything due to their induction. What I meant (on Thursday) was that these leaders, who came from different parties, needed to be told about the culture and functioning of the BJP, which they have understood well," he said. Taking a subtle swipe at the Congress and Shiv Sena, Patil said the BJP was not a "family party which revolves around an individual".

"We are a cadre-based party. The BJP does not belong even to prime minister Narendra Modi or (late PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee. We believe in collective decision-making," he said. Patil said only 27 of the total 164 candidates fielded by the BJP in the 2019 assembly polls were from other paties.

PTI MR NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Dominic Bess takes maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket

England spinner Dominic Bess clinched his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket at St Georges Park here on Saturday. Bess achieved the feat during the ongoing third match against South Africa. He also returned to the best innings figures f...

Disney give second season order to 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum'

Disney Plus has renewed Jeff Goldblums National Geographic series The World According to Jeff Goldblum for a second season. The show is the first series from Nat Geo to debut on Disneys newly-launched streaming service. Its first season is ...

Downing Street giant clock display to count down Brexit on January 31

The UK government has confirmed the official plans to mark Brexit Day on January 31, which will include a giant clock count down the significant moment as part of a light display at 10 Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wi...

Prepaid mobile services restored in J-K after over five-month suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing whitelisted s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020