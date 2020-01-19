Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests a conspiracy against country: Adityanath attacks opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched an attack on the opposition over anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that these agitations are not only a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but also a conspiracy against the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 01:29 IST
Anti-CAA protests a conspiracy against country: Adityanath attacks opposition
UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting organised in support of the CAA at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya ground in Varanasi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched an attack on the opposition over anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that these agitations are not only a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but also a conspiracy against the country. "The ongoing protest over CAA is not only a protest against the BJP but it is also a conspiracy against the country. This law is for granting citizenship and not for taking away citizenship. The opposition parties are provoking people as they are afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Adityanath in a public meeting organised in support of the CAA at Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya ground here.

"The character of all the opposition parties, including Congress, SP that are supporting anti-India slogans, has been revealed. Under the guise of CAA, chaos is being promoted. Efforts are being made to present this law in a twisted manner," he said. The Chief Minister said that the government has taken stern action against those provoking protestors and causing chaos.

Stressing that people have come forward with cheques to pay fines in lieu of damage to government property, he said, "The Constitution of the country gives us fundamental rights so we should also understand the fundamental responsibility. The responsibility is that if the country is being misled, then we have to come forward and make people aware." Adityanath alleged that the opposition supported those who raised "anti-India slogans".

Cornering Congress, he said that when there was a terrorist attack on Mumbai in 2008, the people of the country wanted action against Pakistan but the then government failed to act. "Now when the government is giving Pakistan a befitting reply, then a conspiracy is being hatched against the Modi government," the Chief Minister said.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's March

The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on womens fight for voting rights and said it had removed the...

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's march

The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on womens fight for voting rights and said it had removed the...

Russia strike kill five civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

An airstrike Saturday by Syrian regime ally Russia killed five civilians, including four members of the same family, in an opposition bastion in the countrys northwest, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three chi...

Ovechkin posts second straight hat trick as Caps rally past Islanders

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020