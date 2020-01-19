Left Menu
Development News Edition

160 wounded as Lebanon protesters clash with police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 01:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 01:30 IST
160 wounded as Lebanon protesters clash with police
The sound of ambulance sirens rang out across Beirut as the Red Cross reported 65 wounded had been taken to hospital and 100 more were treated on site. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Clashes between police and protesters in Lebanon angered by delays in forming a government wounded more than 160 people on both sides Saturday as anti-establishment demonstrations enter the fourth month. The sound of ambulance sirens rang out across Beirut as the Red Cross reported 65 wounded had been taken to hospital and 100 more were treated on site.

On Saturday evening, a fire tore through protest tents in an iconic square in central Beirut. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. The protest movement rocking Lebanon since October 17 revived this week as a deepening economic crisis increases pressure to form a new government.

No progress appears to have been made towards finalizing the cabinet, in which protesters demand to be comprised of independent experts and exclude all established political parties. Earlier, marches had intended to converge in the city centre from across Beirut.

But near parliament, dozens of protesters threw rocks and large plant pots at police guarding the road leading up to the institution. Others charged police lines with traffic signs and metal barriers. Security forces behind the barricades responded with water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

"A direct and violent confrontation is taking place with anti-riot police at one of the entrances to parliament," the Internal Security Forces said on Twitter. "We ask peaceful protesters to keep away from the site of the rioting for their safety."

They published photos of several wounded policemen and a video showing pillars stripped of their tiles, reportedly to be thrown at security forces. An AFP photographer saw young men uproot parking meters. He also saw around 10 people faint from tear gas inhalation.

A 23-year-old woman named Maya said she was protesting because politicians seemed to be ignoring demands for an overhaul of the old political class. "I'm here because, after more than 90 days in the streets, they're still squabbling over their shares in government... It's as if they didn't see our movement," she told AFP.

"Popular anger is the solution," she said. Forming a cabinet is an often convoluted process in Lebanon, where a complex system seeks to maintain a balance between the country's many political parties and religious confessions.

But protesters say they want to scrap the old system and demand a new government of impartial technocrats to address mounting economic woes, including a severe liquidity crisis. This week public anger has been directed at banks, with branches in the capital's Hamra district vandalized following widely unpopular limits on withdrawals and transfers.

Dozens were detained for several nights after clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday, before being released. Human rights groups denounced the arrests and what they described as unacceptable violence against largely peaceful protesters.

The last government stepped down under pressure from the street on October 29 but has remained in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed. Political factions that agreed on December 19 to appoint former education minister and professor Hassan Diab as the new premier are now disagreeing over proposed ministers.

The World Bank has warned that the poverty rate in Lebanon could rise from a third to half of the population if the political crisis is not solved quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's March

The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on womens fight for voting rights and said it had removed the...

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's march

The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on womens fight for voting rights and said it had removed the...

Russia strike kill five civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

An airstrike Saturday by Syrian regime ally Russia killed five civilians, including four members of the same family, in an opposition bastion in the countrys northwest, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three chi...

Ovechkin posts second straight hat trick as Caps rally past Islanders

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020