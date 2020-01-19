Ahead of Senate trial, Trump legal team rejects impeachment as flawed
U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team on Saturday issued a resounding rejection of the House of Representatives' impeachment of him, calling the charges against Trump a "dangerous attack" on Americans and their right to vote.
In a six-page document to be released on Saturday, Trump's lawyers formally address the merits of the two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - that the Democratic-led House approved late last year and which form the basis of a trial that will begin in earnest on Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate, sources close to Trump's legal team said.
"We are on a strong legal footing. The president has done nothing wrong and we believe that will be borne out in this process," said one of the three sources who briefed reporters on a conference call about the contents of the document.
