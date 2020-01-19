Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India; Centre working hard for its development: Ashwani Choubey

As a part of the first batch of Union Cabinet Ministers arrived here under the Centre's outreach programme after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India and the Centre is working hard to bring development in the region.

  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 07:24 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 07:24 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Choubey (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As a part of the first batch of Union Cabinet Ministers arrived here under the Centre's outreach programme after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India and the Centre is working hard to bring development in the region. "I want to say Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India. The government is working very hard for the development of the region and to bring employment opportunities," said Choubey while addressing a gathering here at Jammu club.

The Minister for State Health and Family welfare attended a felicitation ceremony of Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna at Jammu club. He said that his government has worked for the development of the pooer under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Emphasising on scrapping of ArtIcle 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "If Article 370 and 35 A would have not been abrogated, it was not possible to bring industries in the Valley. We have talked to industrialists and they have shown interest to set up industries here. The Prime Minister has sent us to understand the desire of people of Jammu and Kashmir." "I am here to listen to you what are your problems and how can we solve them. I will talk to people here and submit my report to the Prime Minister," he added.

As part of the first phase of the Centre's special public outreach programme, Union Ministers, including Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh; MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal and MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey visited Jammu on Saturday. Under the programme, the delegation will interact with the people during the visit to different districts and educate the people under various themes including rapid development after the President's Rule from June 2018 and now after the re-organisation of J-K in August.

Under the public outreach programme, the Union Ministers will visit different districts with the objective of disseminating information about the importance of the Centre's policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government particularly in the past five months after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of erstwhile state. (ANI)

