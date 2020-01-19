Left Menu
Anti-CAA propaganda ripping India apart; like Left, Cong and SP lying to people: UP CM

Asserting that the amended citizenship law is not against any Indian, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that the "propaganda" against CAA is "ripping the country apart" and it is being done by keeping women at the forefront. Addressing a gathering at MP Inter College ground here as part of a public awareness campaign being run by the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he alleged that after Independence, the Left parties had lied a lot to mislead the people and now the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were doing the same thing.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not a law against any citizen of India. It is against those intruders who are responsible for terrorism, extremism and separatism. The country is being ripped apart due to propaganda against CAA, and this is being done by keeping women at the forefront," Adityanath said. "We cannot remain silent. It is our constitutional obligation to reach out to people regarding the issue. Citizenship law was made during Nehru's time, but now the Congress is not ready to accept it. The conduct of the Congress and SP is condemnable and irresponsible. These parties have financed the miscreants for opposing the CAA," he said.

The way people of the country understood the lies of the Left and have buried them forever, on the same lines, these parties are also standing at the fag end of their political ladder, Adityanath said, adding the Congress was "unable to accept a new India". "The citizenship law gave the Congress an opportunity to repent for its sin, but it missed this chance. In support of this law, we all should write a postcard and greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the chief minister said.

Newly elected UP BJP chief Swatantradev Singh also addressed the gathering. He said, "Both SP and BSP are deeply immersed in corruption. After Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of UP, goondaism promoted by these parties came to an end." PTI CORR NAV NSD

