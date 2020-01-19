Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't do something to artificially boost growth: Cong on 'data revamp' reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:49 IST
Don't do something to artificially boost growth: Cong on 'data revamp' reports

The Congress on Sunday expressed apprehension over the government's reported bid to revamp official statistics to account for the unorganised sector, saying no attempt should be made to "artificially boost" the rate of growth. The government has suddenly expressed alarm and a "revamp of official statistics" is being proposed because it believes unorganised sector has not been looked at, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at a press conference.

"We have no problem if it is a constructive exercise...Please don't do something where you cannot do inter-generational comparisons. Please, don't do something, where you artificially boost your 4.9 per cent official rate of growth, which your own CEA (Arvind Subramanian) believes, may be 2 to 2.5 per cent less than what is projected and stated," he said. The government does not have a clue about how to control this "wild horse of a runaway economic distress", Singhvi claimed.

"This government is desperate to find quick-fix solutions, jumla solutions, misleading solutions, to find sleight of hand solutions, to avoid substance, to avoid the real meat of the matter and give a misleading new issue to digress and divert attention," he alleged. The Congress leader also hit out at the government over the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data that an average 35 unemployed and 36 self-employed people ended their lives every day in 2018, with the two categories together accounting for 26,085 suicide deaths during the year.

"That figure is 10,349 more than the deaths caused by farm distress, which is an altogether different, also a very sad, but a different category," he said. "What is the reality behind this? The reality is jumlas like 'Make in India' along with the clueless finance minister, prime minister, home minister... no idea what to do? An enemy a day, an issue a day, a pot boiler a day, keeps all these issues away and will solve the economy is the approach of this government," he alleged.

"We need less of issues which are non-productive and irrelevant, like the NRC, CAA... We need lesser issues of pure political rhetoric," Singhvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was about 116 km southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia and was at a depth of about 131 km....

Storm Gloria batters Spain with high winds and snowfall

Powerful Storm Gloria lashed parts of Spain on Sunday with high winds, heavy rain and snow, forcing the closure of Alicante airport and killing one man in the northern region of Asturias. Gloria was set to intensify overnight and persist at...

UPDATE 2-United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

The United Nations said on Sunday that a missile attack on a government military camp in central Yemen which killed nearly 80 people could derail a fragile political process that aims to calm the almost five-year-old war.The attack on Satur...

Nearly 7,000 have fled Niger region hit by IS attack: UNHCR

Niamey, Jan 19 AFP Nearly 7,000 people have fled the region in western Niger where jihadist fighters killed 89 soldiers in a devastating attack earlier this month, the UN refugee agency said. But insecurity in the region is making it diffic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020