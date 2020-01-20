Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morales announces candidates for MAS party in Bolivia's elections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 04:18 IST
Morales announces candidates for MAS party in Bolivia's elections
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales announced from Argentina on Sunday the candidates for his socialist party in Bolivia's May 3 elections, which will serve as a re-run of the disputed October vote and be the first in some two decades without him. Speaking at a news conference in Buenos Aires, Morales named his former economy minister Luis Arce Catacora as the Movement to Socialism's (MAS) presidential candidate, with former foreign minister David Choquehuanca as his running mate.

Morales unveiled the ticket after meeting at the weekend with senior MAS party officials who traveled to the Argentine capital, where Morales is living after accepting an offer of asylum. He is barred from running for president again. The names differed from a ticket announced on Friday by MAS officials in La Paz, which had Choquehuanca, an Aymara Indian, as the party's presidential candidate.

At the time, a party official said the ticket - including Morales disciple and coca farmer Andronico Rodriguez as vice presidential candidate - was the result of party consensus. But later on, Friday Morales wrote on Twitter that the pair were just "pre-candidates" along with two of his close allies: Catacora and another former foreign minister, Diego Pary Rodriguez.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, resigned on Nov. 10 after a disputed election victory in October sparked protests and an Organization of American States audit found serious irregularities in the vote count. After initially going to Mexico, he arrived in December in Argentina, where he has remained vocal about Bolivian politics and his party's participation in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Sad' Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role

Britains Prince Harry said on Sunday it brought him great sadness that he had to leave his royal duties after agreeing with Queen Elizabeth that he and his wife Meghan would step down from official roles to seek an independent future.Buckin...

Aldridge, DeRozan lift Spurs to 107-102 win over Heat

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 to pace a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs outlasted the visiting Miami Heat 107-102 on Sunday afternoon in the Alamo City. Two free throws by DeRozan and a three-point p...

Morales announces candidates for MAS party in Bolivia's elections

Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales announced from Argentina on Sunday the candidates for his socialist party in Bolivias May 3 elections, which will serve as a re-run of the disputed October vote and be the first in some two decades without...

India ranks low at 76th place on global Social Mobility Index

India has been ranked very low at 76th place out of 82 countries on a new Social Mobility Index compiled by the World Economic Forum, while Denmark has topped the charts. The report, released ahead of the 50th Annual Meeting of the WEF, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020