Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders hail Nadda as he prepares to take over as its new president

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 12:57 IST
BJP leaders hail Nadda as he prepares to take over as its new president
Image Credit: ANI

BJP leaders on Monday hailed J P Nadda for his "simplicity" and also his vast organizational experience to express confidence that the party will do well under him, as he appeared set to be the new national president of the party succeeding Amit Shah. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers besides Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, from the BJP and top leaders from its state units, filed nomination papers in support of Nadda's candidature.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke of Nadda's rise through the ranks and said he has always been an "inspiring" worker. He noted the Himachal Pradesh leader worked his way up as an "excellent" organizational leader, be it in ABVP or the youth wing of the BJP, and was also a successful health minister in the first Modi government.

"He brings with him an enormous experience be it as a party leader or administrator," Prasad told PTI, expressing confidence that Nadda will consolidate the great successes the party achieved under Shah. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the party organization has been in a strong and robust condition under Shah and Nadda will build on it to ensure more success for the BJP in the future.

Another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed Nadda for being accessible and also his simplicity. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh also praised Nadda for his simplicity while expressing confidence that the "golden era" that the BJP had under Shah will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their euro zone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League.The Constitutional Court on Thu...

N.Korea's Kim taps tough-talking military veteran as foreign minister

North Koreas new foreign minister is a former defense commander with little diplomatic experience, spotlighting leader Kim Jong Uns reliance on party and military loyalists at a sensitive time amid stalled U.S. talks, analysts in Seoul said...

Science News Roundup: Delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test; Elon Musk's SpaceX will try again and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Dancing dragon shows feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birdsAn exquisite fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the dancing dragon that lived 120 million years ago - ...

Euro government bond yields largely stable, but Italy dips

European government bond yields traded neutral Monday ahead of key economic events this week such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and European Central Bank meeting. Italian yields, however, were down nearly 3 basis points, continuing d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020