Mamata appeals to NE state governments to pass resolution against CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to governments of all northeastern states and opposition ruled states to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "I appeal to governments of all Northeastern states and Opposition ruled states that before taking any decision on conducting NPR, the state governments should study it carefully. I appeal to all states to pass a resolution against CAA," Mamata told ANI.

Terming BJP leaders as arrogant, Mamata said, "I appeal to all states to pass a resolution against CAA. This is a shame. I don't want to respond to such leaders who are arrogant. People are protesting because they see the danger." "We will pass a resolution against CAA. There can be an all opposition party meet in Kolkata if they all agree. Centre should remove clauses of conditions in National Population Register (NPR) that support NRC," She further said while cautioning the governments of non-BJP states who are opposing CAA.

"I appeal to all opposition state governments to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR is a dangerous game," She added. (ANI)

