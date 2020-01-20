Norway PM Solberg says to stay in office with minority government

Norway's Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will remain in office as head of a minority three-party coalition following the resignation of the right-wing Progress Party, Solberg said on Monday.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen earlier announced the resignation of Progress over the cabinet's decision to bring home from Syria a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation.

