Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway PM Solberg says to stay in office with minority government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:44 IST
Norway PM Solberg says to stay in office with minority government
Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg (File Photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Norway's Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will remain in office as head of a minority three-party coalition following the resignation of the right-wing Progress Party, Solberg said on Monday.

Finance Minister Siv Jensen earlier announced the resignation of Progress over the cabinet's decision to bring home from Syria a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally

Thousands of armed pro-gun activists from across the United States rallied outside Virginias capitol building on Monday to protest new restrictions proposed by state lawmakers, with authorities bracing for violence. The rally began on a col...

Journalism passing through 'critical phase'; fake news emerges as new menace: Prez

Stating that journalism has been passing through a critical phase, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said fake news has emerged as a new menace whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint the noble profession. He said sto...

We're getting better at protecting elections - Facebook's Clegg

Facebook will do a better job of preventing bad actors from abusing its platform to manipulate this years U.S. presidential election than it did four years ago, its public affairs chief Nick Clegg said on Monday.Facing a critical audience a...

Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

Jaipur, Jan 20 PTI A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife suspecting illicit relationship in the Amber Fort area here on Monday, police said. Police said Ayaz Ahmed had suspicion over his wife Reshma Manglanis fid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020