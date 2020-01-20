Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi extracts wealth from India's poor, gives it to 'crony capitalist friends': Rahul

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:50 IST
Modi extracts wealth from India's poor, gives it to 'crony capitalist friends': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi extracts wealth from India's poor and gives it to his "crony capitalist friends" and the big power brokers he is dependent on. Gandhi's attack on the prime minister came over an Oxfam report which claimed that India's richest 1 per cent hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population.

"Modi extracts wealth from India's poor and gives it to his crony capitalist friends & the big power brokers he's dependent on. 1% of India's super rich, now own 4 times more wealth than 1 billion of India's poor," the former Congress president said in a tweet. The total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget, said the study titled 'Time to Care' which was tagged by Gandhi

Oxfam also said the world's 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet's population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally

Thousands of armed pro-gun activists from across the United States rallied outside Virginias capitol building on Monday to protest new restrictions proposed by state lawmakers, with authorities bracing for violence. The rally began on a col...

Journalism passing through 'critical phase'; fake news emerges as new menace: Prez

Stating that journalism has been passing through a critical phase, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said fake news has emerged as a new menace whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint the noble profession. He said sto...

We're getting better at protecting elections - Facebook's Clegg

Facebook will do a better job of preventing bad actors from abusing its platform to manipulate this years U.S. presidential election than it did four years ago, its public affairs chief Nick Clegg said on Monday.Facing a critical audience a...

Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

Jaipur, Jan 20 PTI A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife suspecting illicit relationship in the Amber Fort area here on Monday, police said. Police said Ayaz Ahmed had suspicion over his wife Reshma Manglanis fid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020