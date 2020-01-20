Left Menu
Merkel seeks to delay German Huawei position until after March EU summit - sources

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  Updated: 20-01-2020 19:39 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked her conservative lawmakers to wait until after a March EU summit before taking a position on whether China's Huawei can take part in the rollout of Germany's 5G network, sources involved in their talks said. Merkel believes European Union coordination on the issue is important and she has been unable to bridge differences within her CDU/CSU bloc, the sources said.

Merkel's conservatives are divided on whether to support a proposal by their Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partners that, if approved, would effectively shut out the Chinese technology giant from the network.

