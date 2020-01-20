Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Champion of Change Award' conferred on Jharkhand CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:41 IST
'Champion of Change Award' conferred on Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday was conferred with the "Champion of Change Award-2019" for his work in the Barhait and Dumka assembly constituencies in the state. Former president Pranab Mukherjee gave the award to Soren at a function in New Delhi, an official statement said here.

Soren, who had won the Dumka seat in 2009, was defeated in the following assembly elections but regained it in the recently-concluded polls. Soren, who also won the Barhait seat for the second consecutive term, dedicated the award to his father Shibu Soren and the people of Jharkhand.

"I will fully try to reach the goal for which people chose me as the chief minister," Soren said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Key arguments in Trump's defense as impeachment trial to begin in US Senate

The White House unveiled its detailed legal defense as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate gears up to begin President Donald Trumps impeachment trial on Tuesday. Trump, who is only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibi...

Akbaruddin Owaisi warns TRS to maintain decorum while referring to AIMIM

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday warned Telangana Rashtra Samiti TRS leaders to maintain decorum while referring to his party. A Secunderabad MLA Talasani Srinivas says Majlis party belongs to the old city, you Minister should contr...

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

NDjamena, Jan 20 AFP Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countrie...

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020