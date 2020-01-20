Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD contesting Delhi polls in alliance with Congress, declares candidates on four seats

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:47 IST
RJD contesting Delhi polls in alliance with Congress, declares candidates on four seats

Congress alliance partner in Delhi Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Monday announced candidates on all the four seats alloted to it. The party in a tweet declared its four candidates - Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam).

Seeking to expand its footprint outside Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD is contesting the Delhi elections in alliance with the Congress for the first time. Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had earlier said. The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is for the first time contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party.

Out of the four seats RJD has got in the pre-poll alliance, the party had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats. As a member of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), RJD contested recent Jharkhand Assembly polls along with JMM and Congress and bagged a seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Key arguments in Trump's defense as impeachment trial to begin in US Senate

The White House unveiled its detailed legal defense as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate gears up to begin President Donald Trumps impeachment trial on Tuesday. Trump, who is only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibi...

Akbaruddin Owaisi warns TRS to maintain decorum while referring to AIMIM

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday warned Telangana Rashtra Samiti TRS leaders to maintain decorum while referring to his party. A Secunderabad MLA Talasani Srinivas says Majlis party belongs to the old city, you Minister should contr...

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

NDjamena, Jan 20 AFP Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countrie...

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020